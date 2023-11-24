The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0) will face the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network Extra.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Charleston Southern vs. Wake Forest Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Charleston Southern Top Players (2022-23)

  • Claudell Harris Jr.: 17.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tyeree Bryan: 10.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Taje' Kelly: 10.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tahlik Chavez: 11.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kalib Clinton: 7.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wake Forest Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tyree Appleby: 18.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Cameron Hildreth: 12.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Andrew Carr: 10.7 PTS, 6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Damari Monsanto: 13.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Bobi Klintman: 5.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Charleston Southern vs. Wake Forest Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Wake Forest Rank Wake Forest AVG Charleston Southern AVG Charleston Southern Rank
60th 76.6 Points Scored 72.6 155th
284th 73.8 Points Allowed 74.4 299th
233rd 31 Rebounds 31.5 192nd
317th 6.7 Off. Rebounds 9.8 72nd
18th 9.5 3pt Made 8.1 92nd
143rd 13.5 Assists 12 268th
142nd 11.5 Turnovers 11.5 142nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.