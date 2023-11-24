The Carolina Hurricanes, Brady Skjei included, will face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Skjei's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brady Skjei vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Skjei Season Stats Insights

Skjei has averaged 21:02 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +7).

Skjei has a goal in two of 18 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Skjei has a point in 10 of 18 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In 10 of 18 games this season, Skjei has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Skjei has an implied probability of 41.7% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 36.4% of Skjei going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Skjei Stats vs. the Lightning

On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 72 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 18 Games 5 13 Points 2 2 Goals 1 11 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.