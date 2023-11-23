Thursday's contest between the Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-1) and the Furman Paladins (3-2) at Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-63, heavily favoring Appalachian State to take home the win. Tipoff is at 1:30 PM ET on November 23.

The Paladins are coming off of a 96-62 win against Southern Wesleyan in their most recent game on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Furman vs. Appalachian State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez in Bayamon, Puerto Rico

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Furman vs. Appalachian State Score Prediction

Prediction: Appalachian State 73, Furman 63

Other SoCon Predictions

Furman Schedule Analysis

The Paladins have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (one).

Furman has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (two), but also has tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 4 losses (one).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Furman 2023-24 Best Wins

71-68 on the road over Charleston Southern (No. 312) on November 14

71-61 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 315) on November 7

Furman Leaders

Jada Session: 16.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.6 STL, 51.6 FG%

16.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.6 STL, 51.6 FG% Kate Johnson: 11.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK, 64.9 FG%

11.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK, 64.9 FG% Sydney Ryan: 14.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50.0 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

14.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50.0 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) Niveya Henley: 9.8 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

9.8 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Tate Walters: 10.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

Furman Performance Insights

The Paladins are outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game with a +6 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.2 points per game (113th in college basketball) and allow 72.0 per contest (283rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.