CeeDee Lamb vs. Kendall Fuller: Week 12 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
The Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb will be up against the Washington Commanders' defense and Kendall Fuller in Week 12 action at AT&T Stadium. See below for more stats and analysis on the Cowboys receivers' matchup against the Commanders pass defense.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Cowboys vs. Commanders Game Info
- Game Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Commanders
|140.7
|14.1
|3
|24
|12.84
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
CeeDee Lamb vs. Kendall Fuller Insights
CeeDee Lamb & the Cowboys' Offense
- CeeDee Lamb has hauled in 74 receptions for 1,013 yards (101.3 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.
- Looking at passing yards, Dallas has the seventh-most in the league, with 2,555 (255.5 per game).
- The Cowboys' scoring average on offense is 30.2 points per game, third-highest in the league.
- Dallas is airing it out quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking ninth in the NFL with 35.8 pass attempts per contest.
- In the red zone, the Cowboys are throwing the ball more frequently than the rest of the league, ranking first in the NFL with 64 total red-zone pass attempts (47.8% red-zone pass rate).
Kendall Fuller & the Commanders' Defense
- Kendall Fuller has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 53 tackles, one TFL, and six passes defended.
- When it comes to defending the pass, Washington is having trouble this season, with 2,844 passing yards allowed (31st in NFL). It ranks 32nd with 24 passing touchdowns allowed.
- This year, the Commanders are bottom-10 in points allowed, placing 32nd in the NFL with 305 points surrendered (27.7 per contest). They also rank 32nd in total yards allowed (4,101).
- Washington has given up more than 100 receiving yards to six players this season.
- 18 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Commanders this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
CeeDee Lamb vs. Kendall Fuller Advanced Stats
|CeeDee Lamb
|Kendall Fuller
|Rec. Targets
|95
|60
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|74
|6
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|13.7
|44
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|1013
|53
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|101.3
|4.8
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|357
|1
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|14
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|5
|2
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.