The Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) face the SMU Mustangs (4-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Wisconsin vs. SMU Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Wisconsin Stats Insights

  • This season, the Badgers have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.3% higher than the 36.9% of shots the Mustangs' opponents have made.
  • Wisconsin has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 36.9% from the field.
  • The Badgers are the 264th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs rank 59th.
  • The Badgers record 75.4 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 64.0 the Mustangs give up.
  • Wisconsin is 3-1 when scoring more than 64.0 points.

SMU Stats Insights

  • The Mustangs' 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
  • SMU has put together a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.3% from the field.
  • The Mustangs are the 59th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Badgers sit at 110th.
  • The Mustangs score an average of 77.2 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 67.4 the Badgers allow.
  • When SMU allows fewer than 75.4 points, it is 4-0.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Wisconsin put up 66.5 points per game when playing at home last year. In road games, it fared better offensively, averaging 67.3 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Badgers played better in home games last season, giving up 60.7 points per game, compared to 71.0 away from home.
  • Looking at three-pointers, Wisconsin fared better in home games last season, sinking 8.5 three-pointers per game with a 37.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 threes per game and a 32.6% three-point percentage in away games.

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, SMU averaged 70.9 points per game last season. Away, it scored 68.1.
  • In 2022-23, the Mustangs conceded 12.3 fewer points per game at home (70.8) than away (83.1).
  • SMU drained more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than away (6.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than on the road (28.0%).

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Providence L 72-59 Amica Mutual Pavilion
11/17/2023 Robert Morris W 78-68 Kohl Center
11/20/2023 Virginia W 65-41 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/22/2023 SMU - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/27/2023 Western Illinois - Kohl Center
12/2/2023 Marquette - Kohl Center

SMU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 Lamar W 78-67 Moody Coliseum
11/14/2023 Texas A&M L 79-66 Moody Coliseum
11/20/2023 West Virginia W 70-58 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/22/2023 Wisconsin - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/26/2023 UL Monroe - Moody Coliseum
11/29/2023 Dayton - Moody Coliseum

