The South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-3) visit the Missouri Tigers (3-2) after losing three road games in a row. The Tigers are double-digit favorites by 24.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The over/under is set at 155.5 for the matchup.

South Carolina State vs. Missouri Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Mizzou Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Missouri -24.5 155.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

South Carolina State has played three games this season that have gone over 155.5 combined points scored.

South Carolina State has a 151-point average over/under in its contests this season, 4.5 fewer points than this game's point total.

South Carolina State is 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

South Carolina State's .500 ATS win percentage (2-2-0 ATS record) is higher than Missouri's .200 mark (1-4-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

South Carolina State vs. Missouri Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155.5 % of Games Over 155.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Missouri 1 20% 73.2 142.4 68 149.8 152.7 South Carolina State 3 75% 69.2 142.4 81.8 149.8 154.3

Additional South Carolina State Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs score an average of 69.2 points per game, just 1.2 more points than the 68 the Tigers give up to opponents.

South Carolina State has put together a 2-1 ATS record and a 1-2 overall record in games it scores more than 68 points.

South Carolina State vs. Missouri Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 24.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Missouri 1-4-0 0-1 1-4-0 South Carolina State 2-2-0 0-0 3-1-0

South Carolina State vs. Missouri Home/Away Splits

Missouri South Carolina State 16-3 Home Record 4-6 5-5 Away Record 1-19 8-10-0 Home ATS Record 4-3-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 9-10-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.8 73.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.1 11-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-3-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 11-8-0

