South Carolina State vs. Missouri: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 22
The South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-3) will visit the Missouri Tigers (3-2) after losing three consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Missouri vs. South Carolina State matchup.
South Carolina State vs. Missouri Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
South Carolina State vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Missouri Moneyline
|South Carolina State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Missouri (-24.5)
|156.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Missouri (-24.5)
|155.5
|-
|-
South Carolina State vs. Missouri Betting Trends
- South Carolina State has covered twice in four chances against the spread this year.
- Missouri has won just one game against the spread this season.
- Tigers games have hit the over just once this season.
South Carolina State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- South Carolina State, based on its national championship odds (+50000), ranks significantly better (82nd in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (336th).
- South Carolina State has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
