The Carolina Hurricanes, Sebastian Aho among them, face the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at PNC Arena. If you'd like to wager on Aho's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Sebastian Aho vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Aho Season Stats Insights

Aho's plus-minus this season, in 16:42 per game on the ice, is -1.

In five of 14 games this year, Aho has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Aho has a point in 10 games this season (out of 14), including multiple points five times.

In eight of 14 games this year, Aho has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Aho's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 66.7% that he goes over.

There is a 47.6% chance of Aho having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Aho Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 66 total goals (3.9 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-16) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 14 Games 2 15 Points 5 5 Goals 0 10 Assists 5

