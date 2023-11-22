The Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-0) play the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Presbyterian vs. Tennessee Tech Game Information

Presbyterian Top Players (2022-23)

Marquis Barnett: 9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Terrell Ard Jr.: 7.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Owen McCormack: 7.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Kobe Stewart: 7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Trevon Reddish: 7.2 PTS, 4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Tennessee Tech Top Players (2022-23)

Jaylen Sebree: 15.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK Brett Thompson: 12.3 PTS, 3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Tyrone Perry: 10 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jayvis Harvey: 12 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

12 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Grant Slatten: 4 PTS, 3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Presbyterian vs. Tennessee Tech Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Presbyterian Rank Presbyterian AVG Tennessee Tech AVG Tennessee Tech Rank 347th 63.2 Points Scored 73.7 129th 156th 69.5 Points Allowed 73.4 274th 278th 30 Rebounds 31.9 171st 96th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 8.2 211th 315th 6 3pt Made 9.2 25th 333rd 10.8 Assists 14.4 81st 294th 13.1 Turnovers 11.9 189th

