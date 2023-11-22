Player props are listed for Sam Reinhart and David Pastrnak, among others, when the Florida Panthers host the Boston Bruins at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Panthers vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Panthers vs. Bruins Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Reinhart is one of Florida's leading contributors (25 total points), having registered 13 goals and 12 assists.

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Nov. 20 0 1 1 0 at Ducks Nov. 17 0 0 0 1 at Kings Nov. 16 1 0 1 1 at Sharks Nov. 14 1 1 2 3 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 12 2 2 4 4

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Matthew Tkachuk's season total of 17 points has come from three goals and 14 assists.

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Nov. 20 0 0 0 3 at Ducks Nov. 17 0 0 0 3 at Kings Nov. 16 0 0 0 6 at Sharks Nov. 14 0 2 2 4 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 12 0 2 2 2

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Pastrnak has totaled 12 goals and 17 assists in 17 games for Boston, good for 29 points.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Nov. 20 1 1 2 8 vs. Canadiens Nov. 18 0 3 3 6 at Sabres Nov. 14 1 2 3 3 at Canadiens Nov. 11 0 1 1 6 vs. Islanders Nov. 9 1 2 3 5

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

Brad Marchand has helped lead the offense for Boston this season with seven goals and 12 assists.

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Nov. 20 0 1 1 2 vs. Canadiens Nov. 18 0 2 2 3 at Sabres Nov. 14 0 1 1 4 at Canadiens Nov. 11 1 1 2 5 vs. Islanders Nov. 9 0 2 2 2

