Jesperi Kotkaniemi and the Carolina Hurricanes will play the Edmonton Oilers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at PNC Arena. Looking to wager on Kotkaniemi's props? Here is some information to help you.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Kotkaniemi Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Kotkaniemi has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 15:17 on the ice per game.

Kotkaniemi has a goal in six games this year through 17 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Kotkaniemi has a point in nine of 17 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Kotkaniemi has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 17 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Kotkaniemi hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 30.8% chance of Kotkaniemi having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kotkaniemi Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 66 total goals (3.9 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-16).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 17 Games 2 13 Points 0 6 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

