Should you wager on Jesperi Kotkaniemi to score a goal when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Edmonton Oilers meet up on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Jesperi Kotkaniemi score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Kotkaniemi stats and insights

In six of 17 games this season, Kotkaniemi has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Oilers.

On the power play, Kotkaniemi has accumulated one goal and one assist.

Kotkaniemi's shooting percentage is 15.8%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have given up 66 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.7 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Kotkaniemi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:30 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:18 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:27 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 16:04 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:00 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 13:07 Away W 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:03 Away L 2-1 10/30/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 11:35 Away W 3-2 10/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:26 Home W 3-0 10/26/2023 Kraken 2 1 1 17:14 Home W 3-2 OT

Hurricanes vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

