The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming contest against the Edmonton Oilers is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jack Drury score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jack Drury score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Drury stats and insights

  • Drury is yet to score through 17 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Oilers yet this season.
  • Drury has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers have given up 66 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.7 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Drury recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 9:43 Home W 4-2
11/15/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 6:17 Home L 3-1
11/11/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:22 Away W 4-0
11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:25 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:08 Home W 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:44 Away W 4-3 OT
11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 10:35 Away L 2-1
10/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 10:31 Away W 3-2
10/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:21 Home W 3-0
10/26/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 7:11 Home W 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.