Hornets vs. Wizards: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Washington Wizards (2-11) will try to break a six-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Charlotte Hornets (4-9) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Spectrum Center as 4.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and MNMT2. The matchup has an over/under of 242.5 points.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Hornets vs. Wizards Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: BSSE and MNMT2
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Hornets
|-4.5
|242.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hornets Betting Records & Stats
- Charlotte and its opponents have gone over 242.5 combined points in four of 13 games this season.
- Charlotte has an average point total of 235.9 in its outings this year, 6.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Hornets are 6-7-0 against the spread this season.
- Charlotte has lost both games it has played as a favorite this season.
- Charlotte has played as a favorite of -175 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The implied probability of a win from the Hornets, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hornets vs Wizards Additional Info
|Hornets vs Wizards Injury Report
|Hornets vs Wizards Players to Watch
|Hornets vs Wizards Prediction
|Hornets vs Wizards Odds/Over/Under
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hornets vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 242.5
|% of Games Over 242.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Hornets
|4
|30.8%
|113.7
|228.9
|122.2
|246.6
|231.8
|Wizards
|6
|46.2%
|115.2
|228.9
|124.4
|246.6
|234.6
Additional Hornets Insights & Trends
- At home, Charlotte owns a worse record against the spread (3-5-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (3-2-0).
- The Hornets put up 113.7 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 124.4 the Wizards give up.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Hornets vs. Wizards Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hornets
|6-7
|0-1
|9-4
|Wizards
|5-8
|3-6
|9-4
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Hornets vs. Wizards Point Insights
|Hornets
|Wizards
|113.7
|115.2
|13
|10
|1-0
|1-2
|1-0
|1-2
|122.2
|124.4
|27
|29
|2-1
|2-1
|1-2
|1-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.