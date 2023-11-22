How to Watch the Coastal Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (0-4) will be trying to stop a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at HTC Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Coastal Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Coastal Carolina vs. Charleston Southern 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Buccaneers' 53.4 points per game last year were 14.7 fewer points than the 68.1 the Chanticleers allowed.
- When Charleston Southern allowed fewer than 70.0 points last season, it went 4-10.
- Last year, the 70.0 points per game the Chanticleers put up were just 0.2 fewer points than the Buccaneers allowed (70.2).
- Coastal Carolina went 7-4 last season when scoring more than 70.2 points.
- The Chanticleers shot 20.3% from the field last season, 24.5 percentage points lower than the 44.8% the Buccaneers allowed to opponents.
- The Buccaneers shot at a 16.0% rate from the field last season, 41.3 percentage points fewer than the 57.3% shooting opponents of the Chanticleers averaged.
Coastal Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Duke
|L 88-42
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/15/2023
|@ South Carolina State
|W 73-61
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Furman
|W 78-72
|Timmons Arena
|11/22/2023
|Charleston Southern
|-
|HTC Center
|11/26/2023
|@ UNC Wilmington
|-
|Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|@ UNC Greensboro
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
