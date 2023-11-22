Wednesday's contest at HTC Center has the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-2) squaring off against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (0-4) at 4:00 PM ET on November 22. Our computer prediction projects a 75-66 win for Coastal Carolina, who are favored by our model.

The Chanticleers came out on top in their last matchup 78-72 against Furman on Saturday.

Coastal Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

Coastal Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Coastal Carolina 75, Charleston Southern 66

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Coastal Carolina Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Chanticleers outscored opponents by 1.9 points per game last season (posting 70 points per game, 83rd in college basketball, and giving up 68.1 per outing, 274th in college basketball) and had a +58 scoring differential.

Offensively, Coastal Carolina put up 70.7 points per game last season in conference action. As a comparison, its season average (70 points per game) was 0.7 PPG lower.

Offensively the Chanticleers played better in home games last season, averaging 75.7 points per game, compared to 65.8 per game in road games.

Coastal Carolina allowed 57.9 points per game in home games last year, compared to 78.1 when playing on the road.

