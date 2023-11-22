Wednesday's game features the Citadel Bulldogs (3-3) and the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-4) clashing at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center (on November 22) at 5:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-62 victory for Citadel, who is slightly favored based on our model.

Based on our computer prediction, Citadel is projected to cover the point spread (1.5) versus Campbell. The two sides are expected to go over the 128.5 total.

Citadel vs. Campbell Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Buies Creek, North Carolina

Buies Creek, North Carolina Venue: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center Line: Campbell -1.5

Campbell -1.5 Point Total: 128.5

128.5 Moneyline (To Win): Campbell -135, Citadel +110

Citadel vs. Campbell Score Prediction

Prediction: Citadel 67, Campbell 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Citadel vs. Campbell

Pick ATS: Citadel (+1.5)



Citadel (+1.5) Pick OU: Over (128.5)



Campbell is 2-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Citadel's 3-1-0 ATS record. A total of two out of the Fighting Camels' games this season have hit the over, and one of the Bulldogs' games have gone over. The two teams average 125.9 points per game combined, 2.6 less than this matchup's total.

Citadel Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a +1 scoring differential, putting up 66.7 points per game (304th in college basketball) and giving up 66.5 (119th in college basketball).

Citadel prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 4.5 boards. It records 33.5 rebounds per game (188th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.

Citadel connects on 7 three-pointers per game (209th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.2. It shoots 30.2% from deep, and its opponents shoot 31.9%.

Citadel has committed 10.5 turnovers per game (94th in college basketball) while forcing 10.5 (291st in college basketball).

