How to Watch Citadel vs. Campbell on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Campbell Fighting Camels (1-4) will be attempting to halt a four-game losing streak when hosting the Citadel Bulldogs (3-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. It will air at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Citadel vs. Campbell Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina
- TV: FloHoops
Citadel Stats Insights
- Citadel is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 188th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Camels sit at 308th.
- The Bulldogs score an average of 66.7 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 66.4 the Fighting Camels allow.
- Citadel has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 66.4 points.
Citadel Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Citadel scored 70.6 points per game at home last season, and 65.5 on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Bulldogs conceded 4.7 fewer points per game at home (72.8) than away (77.5).
- Beyond the arc, Citadel sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (29.4%) than at home (37.3%) too.
Citadel Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|North Greenville
|W 77-59
|McAlister Field House
|11/20/2023
|Idaho State
|W 62-61
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/21/2023
|North Carolina Central
|W 67-61
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/22/2023
|@ Campbell
|-
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/28/2023
|Charleston Southern
|-
|McAlister Field House
|12/2/2023
|@ N.C. A&T
|-
|Corbett Sports Center
