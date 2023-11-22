The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (0-4) aim to snap a four-game losing streak when visiting the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at HTC Center.

Charleston Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Charleston Southern vs. Coastal Carolina 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Buccaneers scored an average of 53.4 points per game last year, 14.7 fewer points than the 68.1 the Chanticleers gave up.

When Charleston Southern gave up fewer than 70 points last season, it went 4-10.

Last year, the Chanticleers put up 70 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 70.2 the Buccaneers gave up.

Coastal Carolina had a 7-4 record last season when scoring more than 70.2 points.

The Chanticleers made 20.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 24.5 percentage points lower than the Buccaneers allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

The Buccaneers shot 16% from the field, 41.3% lower than the 57.3% the Chanticleers' opponents shot last season.

Charleston Southern Schedule