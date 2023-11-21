South Carolina Upstate vs. Ball State Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total - November 21
Tuesday's game between the Ball State Cardinals (3-1) and South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-3) going head-to-head at John E. Worthen Arena has a projected final score of 70-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Ball State, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on November 21.
The game has no line set.
South Carolina Upstate vs. Ball State Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Muncie, Indiana
- Venue: John E. Worthen Arena
South Carolina Upstate vs. Ball State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ball State 70, South Carolina Upstate 66
Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina Upstate vs. Ball State
- Computer Predicted Spread: Ball State (-4.4)
- Computer Predicted Total: 136.3
Sportsbook Promo Codes
South Carolina Upstate Performance Insights
- The Spartans put up 72.4 points per game (232nd in college basketball) while allowing 70.4 per contest (189th in college basketball). They have a +10 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.0 points per game.
- South Carolina Upstate loses the rebound battle by 7.6 boards on average. It records 27.8 rebounds per game, 337th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 35.4.
- South Carolina Upstate makes 8.4 three-pointers per game (116th in college basketball) at a 39.3% rate (39th in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 its opponents make, shooting 31.9% from deep.
- South Carolina Upstate has committed 10.2 turnovers per game (86th in college basketball), 6.0 fewer than the 16.2 it forces (35th in college basketball).
