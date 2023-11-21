The Citadel Bulldogs (2-3) are favored by 1.5 points against the North Carolina Central Eagles (3-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 134.5 points.

Citadel vs. North Carolina Central Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Buies Creek, North Carolina

Buies Creek, North Carolina Venue: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Citadel -1.5 134.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Citadel Betting Records & Stats

Citadel's games have gone over 134.5 points two times this season (over three outings).

Citadel has had an average of 134.2 points in its games this season, 0.3 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Bulldogs are 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

This is the first time Citadel will play as a favorite this season.

The Bulldogs have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -130 odds on them winning this game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Citadel.

Citadel vs. North Carolina Central Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Citadel 2 66.7% 66.6 145.6 67.6 136.8 139.8 North Carolina Central 3 75% 79.0 145.6 69.2 136.8 138

Additional Citadel Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs average just 2.6 fewer points per game (66.6) than the Eagles allow (69.2).

Citadel vs. North Carolina Central Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Citadel 2-1-0 0-0 1-2-0 North Carolina Central 3-1-0 3-1 3-1-0

Citadel vs. North Carolina Central Home/Away Splits

Citadel North Carolina Central 1-1 Home Record 2-0 0-2 Away Record 1-3 1-0-0 Home ATS Record 0-0-0 1-1-0 Away ATS Record 3-1-0 74.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 110.0 61.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.5 1-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-0-0 0-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-1-0

