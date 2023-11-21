Tuesday's contest that pits the Citadel Bulldogs (2-3) versus the North Carolina Central Eagles (3-3) at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center has a projected final score of 70-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Citadel, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM on November 21.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Citadel vs. North Carolina Central Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Buies Creek, North Carolina

Buies Creek, North Carolina Venue: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center

Citadel vs. North Carolina Central Score Prediction

Prediction: Citadel 70, North Carolina Central 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Citadel vs. North Carolina Central

Computer Predicted Spread: Citadel (-3.1)

Citadel (-3.1) Computer Predicted Total: 137.5

North Carolina Central has gone 3-1-0 against the spread, while Citadel's ATS record this season is 2-1-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Eagles are 3-1-0 and the Bulldogs are 1-2-0.

Citadel Performance Insights

The Bulldogs put up 66.6 points per game (305th in college basketball) while allowing 67.6 per outing (135th in college basketball). They have a -5 scoring differential.

Citadel wins the rebound battle by 4.0 boards on average. It records 32.8 rebounds per game, 219th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 28.8.

Citadel hits 6.2 three-pointers per game (268th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.4 on average.

Citadel has committed 11.0 turnovers per game (122nd in college basketball) while forcing 10.6 (289th in college basketball).

