How to Watch Citadel vs. North Carolina Central on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Citadel Bulldogs (2-3) battle the North Carolina Central Eagles (3-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Citadel vs. North Carolina Central Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Citadel Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs make 41.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).
- In games Citadel shoots better than 41.7% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.
- The Bulldogs are the 219th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 247th.
- The 66.6 points per game the Bulldogs put up are the same as the Eagles allow.
- When Citadel puts up more than 69.2 points, it is 1-1.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Citadel Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Citadel averaged 70.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 65.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 5.1 points per contest.
- The Bulldogs ceded 72.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 77.5 on the road.
- Citadel made 8.4 threes per game with a 37.3% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 2.1 more threes and 7.9% points better than it averaged in road games (6.3 threes per game, 29.4% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Citadel Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Presbyterian
|L 71-64
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|11/16/2023
|North Greenville
|W 77-59
|McAlister Field House
|11/20/2023
|Idaho State
|W 62-61
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/21/2023
|North Carolina Central
|-
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/22/2023
|@ Campbell
|-
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/28/2023
|Charleston Southern
|-
|McAlister Field House
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.