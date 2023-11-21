76ers vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 21
The Cleveland Cavaliers (7-6) are 7.5-point underdogs as they attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (10-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and NBCS-PH.
76ers vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
76ers vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction
- Prediction: 76ers 118 - Cavaliers 109
76ers vs Cavaliers Additional Info
|76ers vs Cavaliers Injury Report
|76ers vs Cavaliers Players to Watch
|76ers vs Cavaliers Betting Trends & Stats
Spread & Total Prediction for 76ers vs. Cavaliers
- Pick ATS: 76ers (- 7.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: 76ers (-9.4)
- Pick OU:
Over (219.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 227.0
- The 76ers have been more successful against the spread than the Cavaliers this season, sporting an ATS record of 10-3-0, compared to the 5-8-0 record of the Cavs.
- Cleveland and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 53.8% of the time this season (seven out of 13). That's less often than Philadelphia and its opponents have (eight out of 13).
- The 76ers have a .900 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (9-1) this season, better than the .500 winning percentage for the Cavaliers as a moneyline underdog (3-3).
76ers Performance Insights
- The 76ers have been lifted by their offense, as they rank fourth-best in the NBA by tallying 120.5 points per game. They rank 13th in the league in points allowed (111.5 per contest).
- With 41.5 rebounds allowed per game, Philadelphia ranks fourth-best in the league. It ranks eighth in the league by averaging 45.8 rebounds per contest.
- The 76ers are delivering 25.8 dimes per game, which ranks them 13th in the NBA in 2023-24.
- Philadelphia ranks fourth-best in the NBA by averaging only 12.3 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranks 16th in the league (13.5 per contest).
- The 76ers are sinking 11.3 threes per game (22nd-ranked in NBA) this season, while sporting a 37.8% three-point percentage (sixth-ranked).
Cavaliers Performance Insights
- In 2023-24, the Cavaliers are 20th in the league on offense (111.2 points scored per game) and 11th defensively (111 points allowed).
- Cleveland is 13th in the NBA in rebounds per game (44.3) and 16th in rebounds allowed (44.2).
- The Cavaliers are 25th in the NBA in assists (24.2 per game) in 2023-24.
- At 13.4 turnovers committed per game and 14.2 turnovers forced, Cleveland is 12th and 13th in the league, respectively.
- The Cavaliers are 22nd in the NBA in 3-pointers made (11.3 per game) and 22nd in 3-point percentage (34.5%).
