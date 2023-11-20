The matchups in a Monday college basketball lineup that shouldn't be missed include the South Dakota State Jackrabbits taking on the South Carolina Gamecocks at Colonial Life Arena.

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels vs. Michigan Wolverines

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: Imperial Arena

Imperial Arena Location: Nassau, Bahamas

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Michigan

TV: ESPN2

East Carolina Pirates vs. No. 13 Ohio State Buckeyes

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center

Baha Mar Convention Center Location: Nassau, Bahamas

How to Watch East Carolina vs. Ohio State

TV: FloHoops

UNC Greensboro Spartans vs. No. 9 Virginia Tech Hokies

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Cassell Coliseum

Cassell Coliseum Location: Blacksburg, Virginia

How to Watch UNC Greensboro vs. Virginia Tech

TV: ACC Network Extra

South Dakota State Jackrabbits vs. No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Colonial Life Arena

Colonial Life Arena Location: Columbia, South Carolina

How to Watch South Dakota State vs. South Carolina

TV: SEC Network+

Texas Southern Tigers vs. No. 7 LSU Tigers

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Pete Maravich Assembly Center Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

How to Watch Texas Southern vs. LSU

TV: SEC Network+

No. 10 USC Trojans vs. Seton Hall Pirates

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center

Baha Mar Convention Center Location: Nassau, Bahamas

How to Watch USC vs. Seton Hall

TV: FloHoops