The UConn Huskies (4-0) will attempt to extend a four-game win run when they visit the Texas Longhorns (4-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The Longhorns have also taken four games in a row.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UConn vs. Texas matchup.

UConn vs. Texas Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UConn vs. Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UConn vs. Texas Betting Trends (2022-23)

UConn put together a 24-9-0 record against the spread last season.

The Huskies and their opponents combined to hit the over 20 out of 33 times last season.

Texas went 18-17-0 ATS last year.

The Longhorns and their opponents combined to go over the point total 17 out of 35 times last season.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Oddsmakers rate UConn considerably higher (sixth-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (18th-best).

UConn's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.8%.

Texas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 Texas has a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.