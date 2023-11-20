The South Carolina Gamecocks (3-0) aim to continue a three-game winning stretch when they host the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina vs. South Dakota State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Jackrabbits averaged 26.5 more points per game last year (78.3) than the Gamecocks allowed their opponents to score (51.8).

South Dakota State had a 25-5 record last season when allowing fewer than 80.3 points.

Last year, the Gamecocks scored 19.7 more points per game (80.3) than the Jackrabbits allowed (60.6).

When South Carolina totaled more than 60.6 points last season, it went 28-0.

The Gamecocks made 46.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 7.6 percentage points higher than the Jackrabbits allowed to their opponents (38.6%).

The Jackrabbits' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 11.4 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks had given up to their opponents (32.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina Schedule