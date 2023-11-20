The South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-4) will be attempting to halt a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-4) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at G.B. Hodge Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

South Carolina Upstate Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Carolina Upstate vs. South Carolina State Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs score 29.6 fewer points per game (46.0) than the Spartans give up (75.6).
  • The Spartans score 52.6 points per game, 21.4 fewer points than the 74.0 the Bulldogs give up.
  • The Spartans are making 38.7% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% lower than the Bulldogs concede to opponents (38.8%).
  • The Bulldogs' 32.7 shooting percentage is 13.0 lower than the Spartans have conceded.

South Carolina Upstate Leaders

  • AC Markham: 6.4 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 75.0 3PT% (3-for-4)
  • Isabell West: 9.2 PTS, 61.5 FG%
  • Rebekah Gordon: 9.8 PTS, 47.7 FG%
  • Trinity Johnson: 5.5 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 16.0 FG%
  • Dakota Reeves: 8.4 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38)

South Carolina Upstate Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 @ Kentucky L 82-54 Memorial Coliseum
11/14/2023 Lees-McRae W 72-44 G.B. Hodge Center
11/17/2023 @ Queens (NC) L 61-51 Curry Arena
11/20/2023 South Carolina State - G.B. Hodge Center
11/24/2023 Detroit Mercy - W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
11/25/2023 North Florida - W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse

