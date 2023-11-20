Monday's game between the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-4) and the South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-4) at G.B. Hodge Center is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 64-62, with South Carolina Upstate coming out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 20.

The Spartans dropped their last game 61-51 against Queens (NC) on Friday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Carolina Upstate vs. South Carolina State Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina Upstate vs. South Carolina State Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina Upstate 64, South Carolina State 62

Other Big South Predictions

South Carolina Upstate Schedule Analysis

The Spartans have tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (one).

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, South Carolina Upstate is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Spartans are 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 33rd-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, South Carolina Upstate is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most defeats.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Carolina Upstate Leaders

AC Markham: 6.4 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 75 3PT% (3-for-4)

6.4 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 75 3PT% (3-for-4) Isabell West: 9.2 PTS, 61.5 FG%

9.2 PTS, 61.5 FG% Rebekah Gordon: 9.8 PTS, 47.7 FG%

9.8 PTS, 47.7 FG% Trinity Johnson: 5.5 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 16 FG%

5.5 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 16 FG% Dakota Reeves: 8.4 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38)

South Carolina Upstate Performance Insights

The Spartans' -115 scoring differential (being outscored by 23.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 52.6 points per game (333rd in college basketball) while giving up 75.6 per contest (315th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.