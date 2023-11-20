The South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-4) will be trying to stop a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-4) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at G.B. Hodge Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Carolina State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina State vs. South Carolina Upstate Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs' 46 points per game are 29.6 fewer points than the 75.6 the Spartans give up.

The 52.6 points per game the Spartans score are 21.4 fewer points than the Bulldogs allow (74).

The Spartans shoot 38.7% from the field, only 0.1% lower than the Bulldogs allow defensively.

The Bulldogs' 32.7 shooting percentage is 13 lower than the Spartans have given up.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina State Schedule