The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-0) hope to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

South Carolina State vs. Tulsa Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MEAC Games

South Carolina State Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs shot 42.3% from the field, 5.1% lower than the 47.4% the Golden Hurricane's opponents shot last season.
  • South Carolina State went 3-2 when it shot higher than 47.4% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs were the 210th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Golden Hurricane finished 256th.
  • The Bulldogs' 73.4 points per game last year were just 4.0 fewer points than the 77.4 the Golden Hurricane gave up.
  • When it scored more than 77.4 points last season, South Carolina State went 2-5.

South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, South Carolina State scored 79.8 points per game last season, 8.7 more than it averaged away (71.1).
  • The Bulldogs gave up 76.4 points per game at home last season, and 87.2 on the road.
  • At home, South Carolina State made 7.9 3-pointers per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (6.4). South Carolina State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.3%) than on the road (30.8%).

South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 @ South Florida L 96-52 Yuengling Center
11/13/2023 North Florida W 87-77 Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
11/17/2023 @ Samford L 89-72 Pete Hanna Center
11/20/2023 @ Tulsa - Donald W. Reynolds Center
11/22/2023 @ Missouri - Mizzou Arena
11/25/2023 @ Missouri State - Great Southern Bank Arena

