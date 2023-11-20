The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-0) hope to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Carolina State vs. Tulsa Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MEAC Games

South Carolina State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs shot 42.3% from the field, 5.1% lower than the 47.4% the Golden Hurricane's opponents shot last season.

South Carolina State went 3-2 when it shot higher than 47.4% from the field.

The Bulldogs were the 210th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Golden Hurricane finished 256th.

The Bulldogs' 73.4 points per game last year were just 4.0 fewer points than the 77.4 the Golden Hurricane gave up.

When it scored more than 77.4 points last season, South Carolina State went 2-5.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, South Carolina State scored 79.8 points per game last season, 8.7 more than it averaged away (71.1).

The Bulldogs gave up 76.4 points per game at home last season, and 87.2 on the road.

At home, South Carolina State made 7.9 3-pointers per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (6.4). South Carolina State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.3%) than on the road (30.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule