How to Watch South Carolina State vs. Tulsa on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-0) hope to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
South Carolina State vs. Tulsa Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MEAC Games
South Carolina State Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs shot 42.3% from the field, 5.1% lower than the 47.4% the Golden Hurricane's opponents shot last season.
- South Carolina State went 3-2 when it shot higher than 47.4% from the field.
- The Bulldogs were the 210th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Golden Hurricane finished 256th.
- The Bulldogs' 73.4 points per game last year were just 4.0 fewer points than the 77.4 the Golden Hurricane gave up.
- When it scored more than 77.4 points last season, South Carolina State went 2-5.
South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, South Carolina State scored 79.8 points per game last season, 8.7 more than it averaged away (71.1).
- The Bulldogs gave up 76.4 points per game at home last season, and 87.2 on the road.
- At home, South Carolina State made 7.9 3-pointers per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (6.4). South Carolina State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.3%) than on the road (30.8%).
South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ South Florida
|L 96-52
|Yuengling Center
|11/13/2023
|North Florida
|W 87-77
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Samford
|L 89-72
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/20/2023
|@ Tulsa
|-
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|11/22/2023
|@ Missouri
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Missouri State
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
