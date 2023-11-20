Mark Williams plus his Charlotte Hornets teammates hit the court versus the Boston Celtics at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

In a 122-108 loss to the Knicks (his most recent game) Williams posted seven points, eight rebounds and four assists.

In this article we will look at Williams' prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Mark Williams Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (+104)

Over 11.5 (+104) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-132)

Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Celtics allowed 111.4 points per contest last year, fourth in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Celtics were 18th in the league last season, conceding 44 per game.

The Celtics gave up 23.1 assists per contest last season (second in the league).

Allowing 11.6 made three-pointers per game last year, the Celtics were fifth in the league in that category.

Mark Williams vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/10/2023 31 11 12 2 0 1 0 1/16/2023 17 9 6 0 0 0 0 1/14/2023 2 2 2 0 0 0 0

