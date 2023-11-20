On Monday, November 20, 2023, the Charlotte Hornets (2-4) square off against the Boston Celtics (5-1) at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-BOS.

Hornets vs. Celtics Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 20

Monday, November 20 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSSE, NBCS-BOS

Hornets Players to Watch

LaMelo Ball averages 14.3 points, 6.0 boards and 9.0 assists per contest, shooting 25.0% from the floor and 25.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Terry Rozier posts 22.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Gordon Hayward averages 14.7 points, 5.3 assists and 5.7 boards per contest.

P.J. Washington averages 17.7 points, 2.3 assists and 6.7 boards.

Brandon Miller averages 17.3 points, 2.0 assists and 6.0 boards.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum is putting up 29.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He's also draining 55.4% of his shots from the floor and 37.0% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 triples per contest.

On a per-game basis, Jaylen Brown gives the Celtics 24.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He also averages 2.0 steals (eighth in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kristaps Porzingis gives the Celtics 20.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while posting 1.0 steal and 2.0 blocked shots.

Derrick White is averaging 15.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He is making 62.5% of his shots from the field and 58.3% from beyond the arc (10th in league), with 2.3 treys per game.

Jrue Holiday gives the Celtics 12.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while averaging 0.3 steals and 2.0 blocked shots.

Hornets vs. Celtics Stat Comparison

Hornets Celtics 116.3 Points Avg. 123.5 121.7 Points Allowed Avg. 109.0 48.3% Field Goal % 48.3% 30.6% Three Point % 37.2%

