Citadel vs. Idaho State November 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Idaho State Bengals (1-0) face the Citadel Bulldogs (0-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET and be available via FloHoops.
Citadel vs. Idaho State Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Citadel Top Players (2022-23)
- Stephen Clark: 16.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Austin Ash: 15.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Elijah Morgan: 7.6 PTS, 3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Madison Durr: 7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
- David Maynard: 5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
Idaho State Top Players (2022-23)
- Brayden Parker: 11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Brock Mackenzie: 13.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Miguel Tomley: 11.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Austin Smellie: 6.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Citadel vs. Idaho State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Citadel Rank
|Citadel AVG
|Idaho State AVG
|Idaho State Rank
|289th
|67.4
|Points Scored
|69.2
|241st
|293rd
|74.2
|Points Allowed
|71
|207th
|319th
|28.9
|Rebounds
|28.5
|328th
|334th
|6.2
|Off. Rebounds
|6.9
|302nd
|210th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|307th
|11.4
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|175th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|10.8
|72nd
