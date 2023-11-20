Monday's game between the Citadel Bulldogs (1-3) and the Idaho State Bengals (2-2) at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-60 and heavily favors Citadel to take home the win. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on November 20.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Citadel vs. Idaho State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: FloHoops

Where: Buies Creek, North Carolina

Venue: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center

Citadel vs. Idaho State Score Prediction

Prediction: Citadel 70, Idaho State 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Citadel vs. Idaho State

Computer Predicted Spread: Citadel (-10.3)

Citadel (-10.3) Computer Predicted Total: 130.7

Citadel Performance Insights

Citadel was 289th in college basketball in points scored (67.4 per game) and 293rd in points allowed (74.2) last season.

Last year, the Bulldogs were 319th in the nation in rebounds (28.9 per game) and 15th-worst in rebounds allowed (34.6).

At 11.4 assists per game last season, Citadel was 307th in college basketball.

The Bulldogs made 7.1 3-pointers per game and shot 32.5% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 210th and 273rd, respectively, in the nation.

Citadel was 287th in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (8.1 per game) and 160th in 3-point percentage defensively (33.5%) last season.

Citadel attempted 39.3% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 60.7% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 29.6% of Citadel's buckets were 3-pointers, and 70.4% were 2-pointers.

