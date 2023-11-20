The Citadel Bulldogs (1-3) face the Idaho State Bengals (2-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on FloHoops.

Citadel vs. Idaho State Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina
  • TV: FloHoops

Citadel Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Bulldogs had a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was two% lower than the 45.2% of shots the Bengals' opponents hit.
  • Citadel went 6-7 when it shot better than 45.2% from the field.
  • The Bengals ranked 328th in rebounding in college basketball. The Bulldogs finished 319th.
  • Last year, the Bulldogs scored 67.4 points per game, just 3.6 fewer points than the 71 the Bengals gave up.
  • Citadel had a 6-4 record last season when scoring more than 71 points.

Citadel Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Citadel posted 70.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 65.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 5.1 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Bulldogs allowed 72.8 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 77.5.
  • At home, Citadel made 2.1 more treys per game (8.4) than in away games (6.3). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (37.3%) compared to in road games (29.4%).

Citadel Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Boston College L 75-71 McAlister Field House
11/13/2023 @ Presbyterian L 71-64 Templeton Physical Education Center
11/16/2023 North Greenville W 77-59 McAlister Field House
11/20/2023 Idaho State - John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
11/21/2023 North Carolina Central - John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
11/22/2023 @ Campbell - John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center

