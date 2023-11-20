How to Watch Charleston Southern vs. Bethune-Cookman on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Nov. 20, 2023
The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-1) take the court against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on YouTube.
Charleston Southern vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: YouTube
Charleston Southern Stats Insights
- The Buccaneers' 44.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points lower than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (45.5%).
- Charleston Southern put together a 5-4 straight up record in games it shot above 45.5% from the field.
- The Buccaneers were the 192nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Wildcats finished 211th.
- The Buccaneers scored an average of 72.6 points per game last year, just 2.4 fewer points than the 75 the Wildcats allowed to opponents.
- Charleston Southern went 7-2 last season when it scored more than 75 points.
Charleston Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Charleston Southern scored 79.7 points per game at home last season, and 66.5 away.
- At home, the Buccaneers allowed 72.1 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 76.7.
- At home, Charleston Southern sunk 9.1 treys per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (7.6). Charleston Southern's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.9%) than on the road (33.4%).
Charleston Southern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|North Florida
|L 81-70
|The Buc Dome
|11/13/2023
|JWU Charlotte
|W 102-61
|The Buc Dome
|11/17/2023
|@ NC State
|L 87-53
|PNC Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Bethune-Cookman
|-
|Moore Gymnasium
|11/24/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|11/28/2023
|@ Citadel
|-
|McAlister Field House
