The Boston Celtics (11-2) are 9.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a six-game win streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (3-9) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-BOS.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hornets vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-BOS

BSSE and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hornets vs. Celtics Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 125 - Hornets 105

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Celtics

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 9.5)

Celtics (- 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-19.7)

Celtics (-19.7) Pick OU: Under (232.5)



Under (232.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.0

The Hornets (5-7-0 ATS) have covered the spread 61.5% of the time, 19.8% less often than the Celtics (8-5-0) this year.

As a 9.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Charlotte is 1-1 against the spread compared to the 6-1 ATS record Boston puts up as a 9.5-point favorite.

Boston's games have gone over the total 46.2% of the time this season (six out of 13), less often than Charlotte's games have (eight out of 12).

The Celtics have an .833 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (10-2) this season, better than the .300 winning percentage for the Hornets as a moneyline underdog (3-7).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hornets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hornets Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Hornets are 14th in the NBA on offense (113.1 points scored per game) and fourth-worst defensively (122.6 points allowed).

At 44.4 rebounds per game and 43 rebounds conceded, Charlotte is 12th and 12th in the NBA, respectively.

The Hornets are 20th in the league in assists (24.8 per game) in 2023-24.

In terms of turnovers, Charlotte is 17th in the league in committing them (13.9 per game). It is 23rd in forcing them (12.9 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Hornets are worst in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (9.8). And they are third-worst in 3-point percentage at 33.1%.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.