The Carolina Panthers' (1-8) injury report has 14 players listed heading into a Sunday, November 19 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys (6-3). It kicks at 1:00 PM at Bank of America Stadium.

Their last time out, the Panthers lost 16-13 to the Chicago Bears.

The Cowboys enter this matchup after a 49-17 win over the New York Giants in their most recent outing.

Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Ankle Questionable Stephen Sullivan TE Shoulder Questionable Ian Thomas TE Calf Questionable Austin Corbett OG Calf Limited Participation In Practice Xavier Woods S Thigh Questionable C.J. Henderson CB Concussion Out Jaycee Horn CB Hamstring Out Brian Burns OLB Concussion Full Participation In Practice Hayden Hurst TE Concussion Out Darrell Demont Chark Jr. WR Elbow Full Participation In Practice Marquis Haynes OLB Back Out DeShawn Williams DT NIR Did Not Participate In Practice Taylor Moton OT Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Bryce Young QB Thigh Full Participation In Practice

Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status KaVontae Turpin WR Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Peyton Hendershot TE Ankle Full Participation In Practice Jalen Tolbert WR Knee Full Participation In Practice Rico Dowdle RB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Tyron Smith OT NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Jourdan Lewis CB Neck Full Participation In Practice Viliami Fehoko DE Knee Full Participation In Practice

Panthers vs. Cowboys Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Info: FOX

Panthers Season Insights

The Panthers' offense has been a bottom-five unit in total offense this season, posting 275.6 total yards per game, which ranks third-worst in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank seventh with 308.3 total yards surrendered per contest.

The Panthers have lots of room to get better, as they rank fourth-worst in points per game (17.0) this season and third-worst in points allowed per game (26.9).

With 185.2 passing yards per game on offense, the Panthers rank 26th in the NFL. On defense, they rank sixth, giving up 176.4 passing yards per game.

With 90.3 rushing yards per game on offense, Carolina ranks 27th in the NFL. On defense it ranks 26th, surrendering 131.9 rushing yards per contest.

With seven forced turnovers (31st in NFL) and 11 turnovers committed (12th in NFL) this season, the Panthers rank 24th in the NFL with a turnover margin of -4.

Panthers vs. Cowboys Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Cowboys (-10.5)

Cowboys (-10.5) Moneyline: Cowboys (-600), Panthers (+425)

Cowboys (-600), Panthers (+425) Total: 42.5 points

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.