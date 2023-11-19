Miles Sanders will be facing the 15th-ranked rushing defense in the league when his Carolina Panthers meet the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Sanders has recorded 224 rushing yards on 71 carries (28 ypg). He has one rushing touchdown. Sanders also averages 14.8 receiving yards per contest, catching 20 balls for 118 yards.

Sanders vs. the Cowboys

Sanders vs the Cowboys (since 2021): 3 GP / 54.3 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 54.3 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Cowboys defense has not allowed a rusher to pick up 100 or more yards on the ground in a game in the 2023 season.

Seven opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Dallas this year.

The Cowboys have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

The Cowboys yield 109.1 rushing yards per game, the NFL's 15th-ranked run defense this season.

Opponents of the Cowboys have totaled seven touchdowns on the ground (0.8 per game). The Cowboys' defense is 15th in the league in that category.

Panthers Player Previews

Miles Sanders Rushing Props vs. the Cowboys

Rushing Yards: 17.5 (-115)

Sanders Rushing Insights

Sanders has exceeded the rushing yards prop bet total set for him twice in eight opportunities this season.

The Panthers pass on 62.2% of their plays and run on 37.8%. They are 29th in NFL action in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 71 of his team's 212 total rushing attempts this season (33.5%).

Sanders has a rushing touchdown in one game this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 8.3% of his team's 12 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

He has six carries in the red zone (20.7% of his team's 29 red zone rushes).

Miles Sanders Receiving Props vs the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 11.5 (-111)

Sanders Receiving Insights

Sanders, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in three of seven games this year.

Sanders has received 8.9% of his team's 349 passing attempts this season (31 targets).

He is averaging 3.8 yards per target (148th in NFL play), picking up 118 yards on 31 passes thrown his way.

Sanders does not have a TD reception this year in eight games.

Sanders' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Bears 11/9/2023 Week 10 2 ATT / -5 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 10/8/2023 Week 5 7 ATT / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/1/2023 Week 4 13 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs

