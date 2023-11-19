Coastal Carolina vs. Charleston (SC): Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 19
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-2) and the Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-3) take the floor in a game with no set line at HTC Center on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Coastal Carolina vs. Charleston (SC) Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Conway, South Carolina
- Venue: HTC Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Coastal Carolina Betting Records & Stats
- Coastal Carolina covered 10 times in 26 matchups with a spread last season.
- Coastal Carolina covered the spread less often than Charleston (SC) last season, putting up an ATS record of 10-16-0, as opposed to the 18-13-0 mark of the Cougars.
Coastal Carolina vs. Charleston (SC) Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Coastal Carolina
|73.3
|153.4
|74.0
|141.2
|141.7
|Charleston (SC)
|80.1
|153.4
|67.2
|141.2
|150.1
Additional Coastal Carolina Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 73.3 points per game the Chanticleers scored were 6.1 more points than the Cougars gave up (67.2).
- Coastal Carolina had a 6-7 record against the spread and a 9-9 record overall last season when scoring more than 67.2 points.
Coastal Carolina vs. Charleston (SC) Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Coastal Carolina
|10-16-0
|14-12-0
|Charleston (SC)
|18-13-0
|13-18-0
Coastal Carolina vs. Charleston (SC) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Coastal Carolina
|Charleston (SC)
|8-8
|Home Record
|15-1
|3-11
|Away Record
|11-2
|6-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-6-0
|4-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-5-0
|77.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|84.3
|68.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|79.5
|8-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-8-0
|5-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-5-0
