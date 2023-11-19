The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-2) and the Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-3) take the floor in a game with no set line at HTC Center on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Coastal Carolina vs. Charleston (SC) Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: HTC Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Coastal Carolina Betting Records & Stats

Coastal Carolina covered 10 times in 26 matchups with a spread last season.

Coastal Carolina covered the spread less often than Charleston (SC) last season, putting up an ATS record of 10-16-0, as opposed to the 18-13-0 mark of the Cougars.

Coastal Carolina vs. Charleston (SC) Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Coastal Carolina 73.3 153.4 74.0 141.2 141.7 Charleston (SC) 80.1 153.4 67.2 141.2 150.1

Additional Coastal Carolina Insights & Trends

Last year, the 73.3 points per game the Chanticleers scored were 6.1 more points than the Cougars gave up (67.2).

Coastal Carolina had a 6-7 record against the spread and a 9-9 record overall last season when scoring more than 67.2 points.

Coastal Carolina vs. Charleston (SC) Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Coastal Carolina 10-16-0 14-12-0 Charleston (SC) 18-13-0 13-18-0

Coastal Carolina vs. Charleston (SC) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Coastal Carolina Charleston (SC) 8-8 Home Record 15-1 3-11 Away Record 11-2 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 4-9-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.3 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.5 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

