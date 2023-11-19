Sunday's game between the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-2) and the Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-3) at HTC Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 85-69 and heavily favors Coastal Carolina to take home the win. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on November 19.

The matchup has no line set.

Coastal Carolina vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Conway, South Carolina Venue: HTC Center

Coastal Carolina vs. Charleston (SC) Score Prediction

Prediction: Coastal Carolina 85, Charleston (SC) 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Coastal Carolina vs. Charleston (SC)

Computer Predicted Spread: Coastal Carolina (-15.5)

Coastal Carolina (-15.5) Computer Predicted Total: 153.8

Coastal Carolina Performance Insights

With 73.3 points scored per game and 74 points conceded last season, Coastal Carolina was 136th in the country on offense and 290th on defense.

The Chanticleers were 65th in the nation in rebounds per game (33.7) and 299th in rebounds conceded (33) last year.

Coastal Carolina was 230th in college basketball in assists (12.4 per game) last season.

Beyond the arc, the Chanticleers were 200th in the country in 3-pointers made per game (7.2) last year. They were 312th in 3-point percentage at 31.6%.

Defensively, Coastal Carolina was 0-worst in the country in 3-pointers conceded per game at 9.8 last season. It was 288th in 3-point percentage conceded at 35.5%.

Coastal Carolina took 37.5% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 27.3% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it took 62.5% of its shots, with 72.7% of its makes coming from there.

