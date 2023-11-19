Clemson vs. Boise State November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Clemson Tigers (1-0) face the Boise State Broncos (1-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network Extra.
Clemson vs. Boise State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Clemson Top Players (2022-23)
- Hunter Tyson: 15.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- PJ Hall: 15.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Chase Hunter: 13.8 PTS, 3 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brevin Galloway: 11.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ian Schieffelin: 5.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Boise State Top Players (2022-23)
- Marcus Shaver Jr.: 13.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyson Degenhart: 14.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Max Rice: 14 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Naje Smith: 10.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
- Chibuzo Agbo: 11.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Clemson vs. Boise State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Clemson Rank
|Clemson AVG
|Boise State AVG
|Boise State Rank
|105th
|74.7
|Points Scored
|72.1
|166th
|112th
|67.9
|Points Allowed
|64.6
|37th
|101st
|33
|Rebounds
|33.3
|86th
|323rd
|6.6
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|231st
|74th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|7.8
|125th
|88th
|14.3
|Assists
|11.3
|313th
|72nd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|10.5
|44th
