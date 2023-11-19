The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-2) host the Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-3) at HTC Center on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Charleston (SC) vs. Coastal Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: HTC Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cougars Betting Records & Stats

Charleston (SC) and its opponent combined to go over the point total 13 out of 31 times last year.

The Cougars beat the spread 18 times in 35 games last season.

Charleston (SC)'s .581 ATS win percentage (18-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Coastal Carolina's .385 mark (10-16-0 ATS Record).

Charleston (SC) vs. Coastal Carolina Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Coastal Carolina 73.3 153.4 74 141.2 141.7 Charleston (SC) 80.1 153.4 67.2 141.2 150.1

Additional Charleston (SC) Insights & Trends

The Cougars' 80.1 points per game last year were 6.1 more points than the 74 the Chanticleers gave up.

Charleston (SC) put together a 15-7 ATS record and a 22-2 overall record last season in games it scored more than 74 points.

Charleston (SC) vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Coastal Carolina 10-16-0 14-12-0 Charleston (SC) 18-13-0 13-18-0

Charleston (SC) vs. Coastal Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Coastal Carolina Charleston (SC) 8-8 Home Record 15-1 3-11 Away Record 11-2 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 4-9-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.3 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.5 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

