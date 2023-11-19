Carolina Panthers receiver Adam Thielen has a difficult matchup in Week 11 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are conceding the second-fewest passing yards in the league, 166 per game.

Thielen has a team-leading 652-yard season on 68 catches with four scores so far. He has been targeted on 86 occasions, and averages 72.4 yards.

Thielen vs. the Cowboys

Thielen vs the Cowboys (since 2021): 2 GP / 51.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 51.5 REC YPG / REC TD Dallas' defense has not let a player pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Cowboys have allowed 11 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Dallas has allowed at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

Thielen will face the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this week. The Cowboys allow 166 passing yards per game.

So far this season, the Cowboys have allowed 13 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.4 per game. That ranks 17th in the league.

Adam Thielen Receiving Props vs. the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 55.5 (-115)

Thielen Receiving Insights

In six of nine games this year, Thielen has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Thielen has been targeted on 86 of his team's 349 passing attempts this season (24.6% target share).

He has 652 receiving yards on 86 targets to rank 66th in league play with 7.6 yards per target.

Thielen has a touchdown catch in four of nine games this year, but no games with more than one.

He has four total touchdowns this season (33.3% of his team's 12 offensive TDs).

Thielen has been targeted 10 times in the red zone (34.5% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts).

Thielen's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bears 11/9/2023 Week 10 10 TAR / 6 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 5 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/29/2023 Week 8 11 TAR / 8 REC / 72 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/15/2023 Week 6 13 TAR / 11 REC / 115 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 10/8/2023 Week 5 13 TAR / 11 REC / 107 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

