Wofford vs. Furman: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The Furman Paladins (9-1) and the Wofford Terriers (1-9) will meet in a matchup of SoCon teams on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Gibbs Stadium. The Terriers will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, Vegas has them as 19.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 42.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Furman vs. Wofford matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Wofford vs. Furman Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Spartanburg, South Carolina
- Venue: Gibbs Stadium
Wofford vs. Furman Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Furman Moneyline
|Wofford Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Furman (-19.5)
|42.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Furman (-19.5)
|41.5
|-1800
|+980
Wofford vs. Furman Betting Trends
- Wofford has covered once in two games with a spread this season.
- The Terriers have won their only game this year when playing as at least 19.5-point underdogs.
- Furman is winless against the spread this season (0-2-0).
