In the matchup between the Furman Paladins and Wofford Terriers on Saturday, November 18 at 12:00 PM, our projection system expects the Paladins to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Wofford vs. Furman Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Furman (-25) 41.3 Furman 33, Wofford 8

Wofford Betting Info (2023)

The Terriers have one win against the spread this season.

Furman Betting Info (2023)

The Paladins have put together a 0-2-0 record against the spread this year.

One of the Paladins' two games with a set total has hit the over (50%).

Terriers vs. Paladins 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wofford 13.3 26.5 17 26.3 10.8 26.7 Furman 28.9 17.6 32.8 9.8 25 25.4

