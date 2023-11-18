The Winthrop Eagles (2-2) go up against the IUPUI Jaguars (2-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Winthrop vs. IUPUI Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rock Hill Sports and Event Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Winthrop Stats Insights

  • The Eagles made 47.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.2 percentage points higher than the Jaguars allowed to their opponents (46.9%).
  • In games Winthrop shot better than 46.9% from the field, it went 12-3 overall.
  • The Eagles were the 343rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Jaguars ranked 335th.
  • Last year, the Eagles put up 73.8 points per game, only 3.0 fewer points than the 76.8 the Jaguars gave up.
  • Winthrop had a 9-3 record last season when putting up more than 76.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Winthrop Home & Away Comparison

  • Winthrop averaged 76.6 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, it averaged 71.0 points per contest.
  • The Eagles gave up 69.9 points per game in home games last year, compared to 77.5 when playing on the road.
  • Winthrop sunk 9.4 three-pointers per game, which was 0.7 more than it averaged in away games (8.7). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 37.0% at home and 37.9% on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Winthrop Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 Brevard W 98-44 Winthrop Coliseum
11/11/2023 Drexel L 74-72 Winthrop Coliseum
11/17/2023 Holy Cross W 89-51 Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
11/18/2023 IUPUI - Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
11/19/2023 Elon - Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
11/24/2023 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.