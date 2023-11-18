Tarleton State, Southern Utah, Week 12 UAC Football Power Rankings
Looking at the schools in the UAC, who are the top teams in the conference entering Week 12 of the college football season? In this week's power rankings, which can be seen below, we break down each team and how they stack up.
UAC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Tarleton State
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 7-2
- Overall Rank: 10th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 60th
- Last Game: W 31-30 vs Abilene Christian
2. Southern Utah
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 5-3
- Overall Rank: 13th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 30th
- Last Game: W 45-17 vs SFA
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Utah Tech
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Central Arkansas
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 6-3
- Overall Rank: 16th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 10th
- Last Game: W 27-24 vs Eastern Kentucky
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Austin Peay
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Austin Peay
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 9-1
- Overall Rank: 18th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 57th
- Last Game: W 30-17 vs Utah Tech
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Central Arkansas
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Eastern Kentucky
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 5-4
- Overall Rank: 36th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 11th
- Last Game: L 27-24 vs Central Arkansas
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: SFA
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Abilene Christian
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 5-4
- Overall Rank: 54th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 54th
- Last Game: L 31-30 vs Tarleton State
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Texas A&M
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
7. North Alabama
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 3-7
- Overall Rank: 62nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 25th
- Last Game: L 27-14 vs Central Arkansas
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Florida State
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
8. SFA
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 3-7
- Overall Rank: 66th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 55th
- Last Game: L 45-17 vs Southern Utah
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Eastern Kentucky
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Utah Tech
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 2-8
- Overall Rank: 73rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 5th
- Last Game: L 30-17 vs Austin Peay
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Southern Utah
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
