Texas vs. Iowa State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (9-1) will meet a fellow Big 12 opponent, the Iowa State Cyclones (6-4) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium. The Longhorns are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under is set at 47.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Iowa State matchup.
Texas vs. Iowa State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Ames, Iowa
- Venue: Jack Trice Stadium
Texas vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|Iowa State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-7.5)
|47.5
|-300
|+250
|FanDuel
|Texas (-7.5)
|47.5
|-300
|+240
Texas vs. Iowa State Betting Trends
- Texas has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
- The Longhorns have been favored by 7.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.
- Iowa State has won five games against the spread this year, failing to cover four times.
- The Cyclones have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
Texas & Iowa State 2023 Futures Odds
|Texas
|To Win the National Champ.
|+2000
|Bet $100 to win $2000
|To Win the Big 12
|-165
|Bet $165 to win $100
|Iowa State
|To Win the Big 12
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
